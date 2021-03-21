THE Welsh Conservatives are pledging to build 100,000 new homes over the next 10 years should they form the country’s next government.

The party is planning to boost the Welsh economy following the Covid-19 pandemic by embarking on a programme of house building and home ownership.

It said it will also scrap stamp duty for first-time buyers, restore the right-to-buy policy which would allow tenants to own their own home, and extend the help-to-buy scheme to empty properties.

Andrew RT Davies, leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd, said: “Owning your own home is a dream for many people and Welsh Conservatives will do everything in our power to make that dream a reality for hardworking people and families across Wales.

“We will reverse Labour’s attack on hope by restoring the right to buy in Wales, and we will end the tax on aspiration by scrapping stamp duty for first-time buyers so we can help more hardworking people on to the housing ladder.

“To build a better Wales we will work with local people to ensure 100,000 new homes are built in the right places, in keeping with the community, built with the environment in mind and that there is affordable housing for everyone who needs it.”

Laura Anne Jones, MS for South Wales East and the Welsh Conservative housing spokeswoman, added: “The pandemic has dramatically highlighted how important our homes are, and how more needs to be done to ensure that people have homes that are fit for purpose.

“Labour have been warned of the housing crisis in Wales for years but have failed to act and broken previous promises to Welsh people.

“We want to build more homes in the right places across Wales involving local communities in the planning process, and ensuring no family is left behind.”