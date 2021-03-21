A NEW touring festival launches this year - and debuts in the Welsh capital.

The UK’s biggest touring outdoor cinema company, Adventure Cinema, has announced Film & Food Fest. This socially spacious event will visit 15 cities across the UK and - for each location - will feature four days of outdoor cinema, stand-up comedy, local street food and specially-curated short films.

Film & Food Festival is coming to Bute Park in Cardiff from June 17 to June 20, with 14 other UK locations to follow.

(Picture: Adventure Cinema)

When will short films be showing?

Each Thursday evening of Film & Food Fest will feature a special showcase of short movies from some of the UK’s finest independent filmmakers.

This will be different for each region, with the showcase highlighting the work of local creative folk. It will also give their films a major platform and give audiences an exclusive opportunity to watch some new cinema.

£2 from every ticket sold for the short films night will be used to support local film organisations within each city.

Will there be family films?

Saturday and Sunday afternoons will feature family films – such as The Lion King and The Goonies – and modern favourites such as The Greatest Showman Sing-a-long, Onward, and Dolittle.

Festival-goers can sink their teeth into a selection of street food - including gourmet burgers, bruschetta, crepes, ice-cream, and more - from local traders, curated by Street Food Warehouse.

Plus, for those who work up a thirst there will be a dedicated bar offering beers and bespoke cocktails.

Gates will open up to three hours before each film starts, giving visitors plenty of time to enjoy the festival.

When will there be live comedy?

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings there will be live comedy from UK comedians, followed by a blockbuster movie.

A range of films are on offer including Grease and Dirty Dancing, plus some 2020 greats like Joker, JoJo Rabbit, and The Invisible Man.

(Picture: Adventure Cinema)

Is Film & Food Fest safe?

Yes, all 15 UK locations are outdoors and socially spacious.

Plus other measures will be in place, compliant with government safety guidelines.

What happens if the events cannot go ahead?

Ticket holders will be offered a 100 per cent money-back guarantee should anything mean that the events cannot go ahead.

What's the full list of destinations and dates?

Cardiff, Bute Park: 17th - 20th June

Newcastle, Exhibition Park: 24th - 27th June

Leicester, Abbey Park: 1st - 4th July

Swansea, Singleton Park: 8th - 11th July

Nottingham, Victoria Embankment: 15th - 18th July

London (North), Finsbury Park: 22nd - 25th July

Huddersfield, Greenhead Park: 29th July - 1st August

Bristol, The Downs: 5th - 8th August

Liverpool, venue to be announced: 12th - 15th August

Bournemouth, BH Live Littledown: 19th - 22nd August

London (South), Beckenham Park: 26th - 29th August

Leeds, Roundhay Park: 2nd - 5th September

Wolverhampton, Bantock Park: 9th - 12th September

Northampton, The Racecourse: 16th - 19th September

Manchester, Heaton Park: 23rd - 26th September

How much are tickets?

Adult tickets start at £16.50 (plus booking free). For afternoon showings children aged 12 and younger go half-price.

For more information visit filmandfoodfest.com