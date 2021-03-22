THIS dramatic police dashcam footage captures a learner driver speeding through the streets of Newport at nearly 90mph in 30mph built-up areas during a hair-raising chase.

Video: Crown Prosecution Service

James Norville’s girlfriend pleaded for him to stop as he carried her and another passenger in his Sear Leon car.

The 22-year-old defendant was only caught after he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a post, prosecutor Abigail Jackson told Cardiff Crown Court.

A judge blasted him and told him it was lucky he hadn’t killed anyone.

The uninsured Norville drove on the wrong side of the road at night and ran red lights before crashing on Cromwell Road.

The 22-year-old, of Conway Road, Newport, admitted dangerous driving, driving whilst uninsured and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

The offences were committed on October 30, 2020.

The judge, Recorder Lucy Crowther, told the defendant: “You drove through a residential area of Newport.

“Your driving was shocking. You could have killed somebody. You could have killed yourself.

“It was only through sheer good fortune that you didn’t.

“You and your partner were living in the car because you couldn’t get on with your mother.”

She added: “Your passengers, including your girlfriend, were pleading with you stop.

“They were, without doubt, terrified.

“All you had to do was stop, but you didn’t.”

Martha Smith-Higgins, mitigating, said: “He realises the danger he placed himself and others in.

“The defendant panicked when he saw the police.”

His barrister added her client suffered from ADHD and was diagnosed with Asperger syndrome.

He had been, Miss Smith-Higgins said, assessed by the Probation Service as posing a “low risk of reoffending”.

The court heard the defendant, a father, was on benefits but hoped to work as a barber.

Norville was jailed for 12 months, suspended for two years.

He was ordered to complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and banned from driving for 18 months.

The defendant must sit an extended driving test, pay £420 prosecution costs and a victim surcharge.

His car was crushed by Gwent Police.