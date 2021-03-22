Here are more babies recently born in Gwent.

Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

Roman Summers was born on March 12, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lbs 13oz. Mum and dad are Luke and Charlotte Summers, of Caldicot, and his siblings are Isabella (six) and Lucas (five).

Osian Edwards arrived on January 27, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 2oz. His parents are Emma and Craig Edwards, of Bedwas, and his big sister is Nia (eight).

Joseph Dean William Jack Beresford was born on March 4, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 14oz. His parents are Melissa Quarterly and Jack Beresford. of Newport, and his big brother is Ewan (five).

Aurora Rose Owen arrived on March 3, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 9lb 2oz. She is the first child of Caitlyn and Lloyd Owen, of Newport.

Flora Rose Webber was born on February 26, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 11oz. Mum and dad are Emily and Philip, of Pontywaun, and her big brothers are Oliver (five) and Louie (two)

This is Thea Grace Sully who was born on February 3, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 10oz. Her parents are Ashley Sully and Natalie Fowler, of St Julian's, Newport.

Kylo-lee Emlyn Lane arrived on September 15, 2020, in the back of his grandfather's car near Pye Corner railway station about five minutes away from the Royal Gwent Hospital. He weighted 6.5lbs. Mum Amber-Lea Lane, of Llanhilleth, said Kylo-lee was due on October 3 but her water broke early on September 15. After phoning an ambulance she was advised to go back to bed as first babies often take hours to arrive. But shortly after she had hung up she realised the baby was on his way and managed to get into her step father's car to drive to the hosputal. She said: "All I had was a empty water bottle to bite on! As he was born the song Lane Boy by Twenty One Pilots was playing which was crazy as that is our last name. I’m thankful that my little boy was okay and had a safe delivery even if it was in the back of the car."

Toby Peter David Watson was born on March 17, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb. His parents are Amy Lynch and Adam Watson, of Ebbw Vale, and his bIg brother is Rory Watson (four).