A WOMAN from Abercarn will be representing South Wales in a UK-wide pageant.

Macie Dawkins, aged 20, will be representing South Wales in the Royal International Miss UK pageant 2021 final - and says she would "love nothing more" than to win.

Whoever wins the title will win a trip to represent the UK internationally, with finalists required to take part in a variety of challenges such as performances, catwalks, public speaking, formal interview techniques, and even resume writing.

Ms Dawkins, said: “The opportunities that can arise from this are endless,” she said.

“From empowering women within the community to photoshoots with potential fellow sister queens, meeting wonderful women all around the world to then flying to compete internationally at Orlando Florida next year.

“Just from entering the system I have encountered opportunities from this interview to being given the chance to step on stage for the first time as a miss, which I will forever be grateful for.”

She first got into the pageant industry after being approached by a director at a wedding party but had also done commercial modelling and fashion shows previously.

“I’ve now been doing pageants for seven years and it was the best thing I have ever done,” she added.

“The opportunities which have arisen are never ending, I’ve been able to travel all over the United Kingdom and the USA.

“I have previously been fortunate enough to win Teen of the United Kingdom, Europe, America and then International. I am now hoping to go onto the Miss category and achieve the same outcome.”

The ethos of the competition is ‘empowering women’ and being bonded by a ‘sisterhood’, something which Miss Dawkins fully supports.

“It is the perfect motto for the system,” she added.

“Through the promotion of good sportsmanship, they hope to be a guiding force in the development of strong women who realise the true beauty which lies within each of them.

Finalists of the pageant give back to their community by choosing a charity to support throughout their journey to becoming a finalist, with Miss Dawkins choosing the Ronald McDonald House Charity.

“They provide A free stay enabling family stay close to a child and maintain a normal degree of life for the child is undergoing medical treatment and partners specialist children’s hospitals across the UK,” she said.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to work with them for over the four years now completing various annual charity events and fun days for the children raising lots of money but most importantly putting a smile on a young children’s faces.”