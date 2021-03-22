THE pandemic has made one in three young people concerned about their job prospects, according to a new study.

Researchers also found more people aged 16-21 were considering education that offered on-the-job learning, such as an apprenticeship, over going to university.

Construction firm Redrow, which commissioned the study, said it had surveyed 1,000 young people across the UK, of whom one-third said the pandemic had decreased the likelihood of them choosing university in the future.

Universities Wales told The National there continued to be high demand for university places despite Covid, and "record levels" of young people in Wales had applied for a place this year.

The Redrow report, on attitudes towards apprenticeships and career opportunities in construction, found young people felt the outbreak of coronavirus had made a significant impact on their plans for the future.

The study found 36 per cent of young people had felt concerned about their job prospects since the pandemic began.

Some 37 per cent told researchers they felt the pandemic had made them less likely to choose to go to university, Redrow said.

The firm also found 42 per cent of young people surveyed were now more likely to consider a route that combined working and education.

Karen Jones, Redrow's HR director, said apprenticeships would have greater appeal due to "this long period of social distancing we’ve experienced, and a more competitive jobs market".

But Universities Wales, the membership body for the nation's higher education institutions, said there had not been a drop in applicants this year.

A spokeswoman said the latest figures showed a 16 per cent rise in applications to Welsh universities compared to the previous year, which showed "young people continue to value the opportunities and experience" on offer.

Universities would play "a critical role" in the post-pandemic recovery, she said, including "more people with graduate level skills to tackle the risks of greater automation in the workforce, grow Wales’ economy and tackle issues such as climate change".