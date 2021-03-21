Another splendid front page to Thursday’s Argus, featuring our majestic Transporter Bridge, and reporting that work will start on the £12m restoration project in May, following the Welsh Government’s agreement to contribute £1.5m.
That adds to £1m+ from Newport City Council and £8.7m from the Heritage Lottery Fund. That will secure the almost unique bridge for future generations and provide a state-of-the-art visitor centre
I invite people to show their support for the project and pride in our bridge by joining the Friends of Newport Transporter Bridge, who have pledged an initial contribution of £10,000.
Membership is £10 a year (£6 for concessions) and life membership is also available. Local firms can be corporate members and schools and clubs etc community members, both for £25 a year and are publicised in our twice yearly journal, which is sent to all our members.
The Friends benefit if you mention them when you purchase from Amazon Smile
Please let me have your address and I will send you a copy of our journal and an application form - david.hando@hotmail.com.
David Hando
Chairman Friends of Newport Transporter Bridge
Newport
