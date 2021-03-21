A YEAR group at a Newport school has been told to self-isolate - less than a week since older pupils were allowed to return to the classroom.

The Welsh Government announced at the start of this month that pupils in secondary schools would be able to return to the classroom ahead of the Easter break.

The planned return of younger secondary school pupils would be in addition to all primary pupils, who are expected to return from March 15, along with learners in years 10 and 12, those in exam years and students doing similar qualifications in colleges.

Younger primary pupils have been able to return to their classrooms since Monday, February 22.

However, in an email to parents seen by the Argus, Newport High School said a positive test of Covid-19 was reported to the school this weekend involving a pupil in Year 10.

The email said: "In consultation with the National Health Protection Cell of Public Health Wales, the school has now been advised that all students in Year 10 will be required to self-isolate and must now not attend school.

"Their self-isolation will need to remain until March 29. Online learning will be provided for next week until we break up for Easter on Friday, March 26.

"Any siblings of students in Year 10 who are in year groups attending school should continue to do so as normal unless they have symptoms or anyone in your household has symptoms and the school remains open to all other pupils.

"We fully understand the concern that this may cause, and can assure you that we have worked in close liaison with the local authority's health and safety team and Public Health Wales, to ensure that the environment at Newport High School remains as safe as possible for our pupils during these extraordinarily difficult times.

"Please can I urge all parents to check the website for the most up to date information."