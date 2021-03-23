The South Wales Argus Camera Club has more than 4,300 members and we regularly feature their pictures both in paper and online.

Today we meet Ellie Webb, a 20-year-old apprentice, who lives in Usk.

When and why did you take up photography?

I've been doing photography most of my life, seriously taking it up around two years ago. My mum had also loved photography and after getting me a camera one Christmas, I picked up her passion! When I was younger I loved the images on wildlife programmes and loved the idea of capturing nature forever.

Why do you love taking pictures?

There are many reasons I love taking pictures but really appreciated it last year when my mum passed. I'm so thankful that I have beautiful pictures to help with the memories.

Where is your favourite place to take pictures?

My garden is probably my favourite place to take photos. My garden was my mum's pride and joy and it's like a little magical garden all on its own. Every year there are new things to be discovered. Many of my images are of the wildlife that visits the garden.

Lioness pictured at Longleat Safari Park

What equipment do you use?

For my actual pictures I use my Nikon camera, sometimes if I'm out and about but see the perfect shot I will use my phone! I also use some props for my conceptual photography.

Butterfly spotted on a lockdown walk!

What is the favourite picture you have taken?

It's hard to choose a favourite photography as I love them all for different reasons however an image I am proud of is this butterfly. I spotted it out on a walk during the first lockdown and it sat beautifully to allow me to take a photo. I love the colours and patterns of the butterfly as well as the composition of the overall image

Why did you join the SWACC?

I joined SWACC after looking for a place to find like-minded people and share my passion. Members of SWACC are friendly and the ages vary. I love hearing everyone's comments and seeing everyone else's images.

Bumblebee enjoying the sunshine in my garden

What advice would you give anyone who wants to get into photography?

I would say to take photos everyday, of anything and everything. I find the most beautiful photos can come from the everyday things that are often overlooked. You don't need fancy equipment, the best thing you can use and learn from is experience.

If you could photograph anyone or any place who/what would it be and why?

This one is hard. I would love to photograph nature from other parts of the world. I've never been abroad but would love to capture animals and wildlife from all over the world.

Anything else you think we should know?

I started my Instagram page @elliejwphotography last year and have been getting some recognition. Last Christmas I created a charity calendar for Melanoma UK in memory of my mum and raised £500.