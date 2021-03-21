WEEKLY Zoom workout classes in Newport have proved popular during lockdown - with one participant even tuning in from the USA.

Newport Live has been delivering weekly live exercise classes for free via Zoom to provide people with the opportunity to stay healthy and active at home while venues remain closed.

Classes, which include Body Blast, Kettlebells, Yoga as well as a range of low-intensity classes, are free to attend and open to everyone.

Bryony Gurmin, Health, Fitness and Wellbeing Manager for Newport Live said: “We have launched our Zoom classes to help people stay healthy and active at home whilst they cannot exercise in our leisure centres. There is something for everybody.

“It has really gained momentum and has been wonderful to see how the social interaction of online exercise has helped to develop friendships. "One of our participants is even getting up to do this at 5am in America.”

Class timetable and joining instructions are published each week on Newport Live’s website and on their Facebook and Twitter pages.

Andrea Ovey, Director of Business Development for Newport Live, said “We can’t wait to welcome customers back to our classes and facilities when it is safe to do so, but in the meantime this is a fantastic way for people to continue their regular classes online and keep in touch with their favourite instructors.”

The launch of live exercise classes via Zoom is part of Newport Live’s Happy and Healthy at Home initiative, which supports wellbeing by providing online resources to stay fit and healthy, support positive physical and mental wellbeing and inspire creativity.

To find out further information, visit newportlive.co.uk/happyandhealthyathome or facebook.com/NewportLiveUK and @NewportLiveUK on Twitter.