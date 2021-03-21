A NUMBER of schemes across Gwent are being given funding as part of a scheme aiming to encourage healthy travel.
The Welsh Government has announced more than £53 million for a number of active travel schemes across Wales - with another £20 million to follow.
There are two types of schemes – Active Travel Fund and Safe Routes in Communities, the latter being involved in helping children get to school safely and healthily.
Here are all of the schemes in Gwent being given funds – and how much they will receive.
Active Travel Grant:
Blaenau Gwent
- Core allocation - £364,000
- Glyncoed Ebbw Vale upgrading existing footpath - £35,000
Caerphilly
- Core allocation - £863,000
- Ystrad Mynach - £100,000
Monmouthshire
- Core allocation - £370,000
- Llanfoist to Abergavenny active travel links - £430,425
- Caldicot Town scheme - £350,814
- Monmouth Town Active Travel Programme - £773,706
Newport
- Core allocation - £751,000
- Devon Place to Queensway Active Travel Bridge - £8,878,000
- Bettws and Malpas canal link - £100,000
- Eastern links - £61,000
Torfaen
- Core allocation - £510,000
- Edlogan Way phase 2 - £215,600
Safe Routes in Communities Grant
Blaenau Gwent
- Georgetown Primary School/Mafeking Terrace footway improvements - £25,000
Monmouthshire
- Hereford Road/Osbaston Road – Puffin crossing - £30,000
Newport
- School Streets Development - £203,000
Torfaen
- Llantarnam Community Primary School Continuation - £179,340
- Woodlands Primary School - £90,160
Road Safety Capital
Newport
- Enforcement cameras, A48 Distributor Road and A468 Lower Machen - £160,000
Road Safety Revenue
- Blaenau Gwent – £39,971
- Caerphilly – £77,800
- Monmouthshire – £47,270
- Newport – £68,860
- Torfaen - £40,000
The Active Travel Fund has given £14 million in core allocations across all Wales' local authorities and £47 million for a total of 44 schemes and packages of schemes throughout Wales.
Later this year, there will be another £20 million to support more schemes.
A total of £6.4 million has been made available in the Safe Routes in Communities grant for pupils to be able to travel to schools through safe walking and cycling routes. This will support 21 schemes in total.
Deputy minister for economy and transport, Lee Waters, said: “Over the past five years we’ve been able to dramatically increase the amount we spend on active travel, and this shows our commitment to taking forward the vision we outlined in our new transport strategy.
“Before the establishment of the dedicated Active Travel Fund, active travel projects not focused on schools had to compete for general local transport grant funding, without a set budget. The Active Travel Fund has grown since 2018 from its initial £10 million to £70 million for 2021/22.
“Continuing our funding to create safe routes to schools is particularly important as we know that embedding healthy travel habits early leads to lasting benefits.
“Our investment will lead to better connected towns and cities and contributes to efforts to tackle the climate emergency, cut congestion, improve public health and clean up our air quality.”