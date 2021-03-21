A NUMBER of schemes across Gwent are being given funding as part of a scheme aiming to encourage healthy travel.

The Welsh Government has announced more than £53 million for a number of active travel schemes across Wales - with another £20 million to follow.

There are two types of schemes – Active Travel Fund and Safe Routes in Communities, the latter being involved in helping children get to school safely and healthily.

Here are all of the schemes in Gwent being given funds – and how much they will receive.

Active Travel Grant:

Blaenau Gwent

Core allocation - £364,000

Glyncoed Ebbw Vale upgrading existing footpath - £35,000

Caerphilly

Core allocation - £863,000

Ystrad Mynach - £100,000

Monmouthshire

Core allocation - £370,000

Llanfoist to Abergavenny active travel links - £430,425

Caldicot Town scheme - £350,814

Monmouth Town Active Travel Programme - £773,706

Newport

Core allocation - £751,000

Devon Place to Queensway Active Travel Bridge - £8,878,000

Bettws and Malpas canal link - £100,000

Eastern links - £61,000

Torfaen

Core allocation - £510,000

Edlogan Way phase 2 - £215,600

Safe Routes in Communities Grant

Blaenau Gwent

Georgetown Primary School/Mafeking Terrace footway improvements - £25,000

Monmouthshire

Hereford Road/Osbaston Road – Puffin crossing - £30,000

Newport

School Streets Development - £203,000

Torfaen

Llantarnam Community Primary School Continuation - £179,340

Woodlands Primary School - £90,160

Road Safety Capital

Newport

Enforcement cameras, A48 Distributor Road and A468 Lower Machen - £160,000

Road Safety Revenue

Blaenau Gwent – £39,971

Caerphilly – £77,800

Monmouthshire – £47,270

Newport – £68,860

Torfaen - £40,000

The Active Travel Fund has given £14 million in core allocations across all Wales' local authorities and £47 million for a total of 44 schemes and packages of schemes throughout Wales.

Later this year, there will be another £20 million to support more schemes.

A total of £6.4 million has been made available in the Safe Routes in Communities grant for pupils to be able to travel to schools through safe walking and cycling routes. This will support 21 schemes in total.

Deputy minister for economy and transport, Lee Waters, said: “Over the past five years we’ve been able to dramatically increase the amount we spend on active travel, and this shows our commitment to taking forward the vision we outlined in our new transport strategy.

“Before the establishment of the dedicated Active Travel Fund, active travel projects not focused on schools had to compete for general local transport grant funding, without a set budget. The Active Travel Fund has grown since 2018 from its initial £10 million to £70 million for 2021/22.

“Continuing our funding to create safe routes to schools is particularly important as we know that embedding healthy travel habits early leads to lasting benefits.

“Our investment will lead to better connected towns and cities and contributes to efforts to tackle the climate emergency, cut congestion, improve public health and clean up our air quality.”