GWENT Police are appealing for information in relation to a missing Blaina man.
Simon David Jones, 41, from Brynmawr, was last seen on Thursday, March 11 at around 1.30pm in Blaina and officers are concerned for his welfare.
He is around six foot tall, of slim build and has short, light brown hair and has black tribal tattoos covering both forearms.
He was last seen wearing a dark bobble hat, burgundy coloured bomber jacket, dark short sleeve t-shirt and dark trousers.
If you have seen Simon or have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact Gwent Police by calling 101 quoting 2100097038.
You can also send a direct message to their Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter social media pages.