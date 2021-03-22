POLICE closed off a busy road in Cardiff yesterday evening due to a "serious disturbance" and reports of an assault.

Officers attended the scene near the B4239 Wentloog Avenue on the eastern outskirts of the city, shortly after 4pm.

The road - which at the Newport end is known as Lighthouse Road, and skirts Duffryn - remains closed in both directions between Newport and Cardiff, and people are advised to avoid the area.

A Section 60 Notice gives officers the authority to stop and search anyone in an specific area, which took effect from 5pm yesterday (Sunday, March 21) and will remain in place for 24 hours.

The Notice authorises any Constable in uniform, within that locality to exercise the powers under Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994:

• To stop and search any pedestrian, or anything carried by them for offensive weapons or dangerous instruments without good reason, or

• To stop and search any vehicle, its driver and any passenger, for offensive weapons or dangerous instruments.

South Wales Police said on Facebook: "The notice was imposed following a serious disturbance earlier today. It will remain in place while enquiries continue with the intention of preventing further violence."

Section 60 is aimed at preventing serious violence, to find dangerous instruments or to apprehend persons carrying weapons.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact us on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.