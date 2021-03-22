As the Fifth Senedd draws to a close, it’s an opportune time for us to reflect on the events of the last year and to plan for a better future.

People across Wales will have been shocked by the tragic events in recent weeks that led to the deaths of Wenjing Lin and Sarah Everard - two women whose lives were senselessly cut short by acts of abhorrent violence.

This led to many people across the county lighting up their doorsteps to show their support for one another and stand up to gendered abuse and violence in our communities.

Action is needed now to make women feel empowered in their homes, their workplaces and in their communities. As we edge closer to the Senedd election and the Police and Crime Commissioner elections, ask yourself if the candidates standing before you are committed to creating an equal society, where nobody lives in fear.

As we hopefully move out of the pandemic, I welcome the First Minister’s announcement that a Public Inquiry into the Welsh Government’s handling of Covid-19 should be held when the pandemic is over.

This inquiry must be robust, establishing that the extra funding from the UK Government was made the most of, that the NHS was well supported and that businesses were given an adequate level of financial support when they needed it most.

It also needs to include a careful analysis of the due diligence process behind all the decisions that were taken to close down and re-open sectors of the economy. It needs to investigate the balance which has been struck between tackling the pandemic and keeping the economy moving.

While some mistakes will inevitably have been made by both the UK and Welsh governments, it’s the job of government to ensure that public money is spent wisely ensuring value for money.

In my role as chairman of the Public Accounts Committee over the last five years I’ve been very aware that “value for money” doesn’t mean the cheapest option – it means getting the maximum benefit from each pound spent.

The Sixth Senedd will face its own challenges but there will also be opportunities. The Welsh Parliament has grown in power but with that power comes responsibility.

The Senedd’s new tax powers must be used wisely in a way that supports public services whilst also encouraging aspiration and entrepreneurship as we build back better, greener and fairer.