A CAT which spent four days trapped on top of Caerphilly Castle is now safely back with his owners.
Passers by at the iconic historic site reported seeing the stricken feline atop one of the castle towers looking distressed.
The cat, named Moomoo, disappeared from his home on Thursday, March 18.
It was not until two days later that he was spotted on top of the castle.
The fire service were called to rescue Moomoo, but were unable to capture him and stood down.
Owner Sharon Williams said: "It was heartbreaking having to leave him there Saturday night when the fire brigade couldn't reach him.
"Me and my partner went back down there at 1.15am to try and call him to us, but he was too frightened."
Moomoo's worried owners even drafted in the help of a local resident with a drone fitted with a camera to scan the castle skyline.
Ms Williams was also granted special permission to enter castle grounds to search for Moomoo.
However, on their second visit, the fire service were able to capture Moomoo and he was soon safely back home.
"Fair play to Caerphilly fire service they came out twice for him and the lovely lady Laura Cooper that let me in the castle grounds," said Ms Williams.
She joked that Moomoo had now become famous due to his adventure up the castle.