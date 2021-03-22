TWELVE men have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder, assault, and possession of offensive weapons following a disturbance in Cardiff.

Officers attended the scene near the B4239 Wentloog Avenue on the eastern outskirts of the city, shortly after 4pm yesterday.

The road runs through the Levels between Newport and Cardiff, and at the Newport end is known as Lighthouse Road, and skirts Duffryn. It remains closed in both directions at the Cardiff end, and people are advised to avoid the area.

Three men are in hospital, a police presence remains in the area, and the road remains closed while enquiries continue.

It is understood that those involved are known to each other.

Of the three men in hospital, a 27-year-old man has potentially life -changing injuries while the two other men, aged 25 and 55, have serious injuries.

A number of weapons have been recovered and a forensic examination of the area is underway.

A Section 60 Notice for the Wentloog Avenue area took effect at 5pm yesterday and will remain in place until 5pm today.

The Notice authorises any Constable in uniform, within that locality to exercise the powers under Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994:

• To stop and search any pedestrian, or anything carried by them for offensive weapons or dangerous instruments without good reason, or

• To stop and search any vehicle, its driver and any passenger, for offensive weapons or dangerous instruments.

Section 60 is aimed at preventing serious violence, to find dangerous instruments or to apprehend persons carrying weapons.

Anyone with any information is asked to please contact South Wales Police quoting reference 098726.