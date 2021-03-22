AN ARSONIST put the lives of his neighbours in danger when he started a fire in a block of flats by microwaving a petrol-soaked Brillo pad.

Jason Kripalani told detectives he had wanted to “blow his own head off” after he torched his Caerphilly home during the early hours of the morning.

The 46-year-old defendant left the gas on and set a blaze under his boiler by lighting a cardboard box and magazine.

Andrew Davies, prosecuting, said residents in the block of six flats had to be evacuated by the fire service.

Some needed medical attention after inhaling carbon monoxide.

He told Cardiff Crown Court: “The defendant had overheard to say for a number of weeks before, ‘How many people could I take out if I left the gas on?’ “He had been drinking heavily and he said he wanted to end his life.”

Mr Davies added: “The defendant made full admissions to the police. He said he wanted to kill himself.

“He put a petrol-soaked Brillo pad in the microwave and said he wanted to blow his own head off.”

Kripalani, of Snowden Court, Lansbury Park, admitted arson reckless as to whether life was endangered.

The offence was committed at the Caerphilly council property on September 14, 2020.

Paul Hewitt, mitigating, said his client had no previous convictions and asked for him to have full credit for his early guilty plea.

His barrister told the court: “The defendant had been depressed for some considerable time.

“His aim that night was not to hurt anyone but himself.

“Thankfully, no one was seriously hurt although people could have been.”

Mr Hewitt added: “There has been an expression of remorse.

“He recognises the stupidity of what he was doing.”

Judge David Wynn Morgan told Kripalani: “You deliberately set fire to your own flat.

“It was one of several other flats in a block and they were all occupied.

“I am satisfied it was a desperate attempt to end your own life.”

The judge added: “You put others in danger.

“As a result of what you did by leaving the gas running, others were hurt by inhaling carbon monoxide that could have led to unpleasant consequences.

“You were under the influence of alcohol. A large number of people’s lives were put in danger.”

Kripalani was jailed for three years and ordered to pay a £190 victim surcharge following his release from prison.