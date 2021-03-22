A LIVERPOOL man appeared in court in Newport today.
The 31-year-old from Kirby was charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine.
He was arrested on Friday, March 19, after a car was stopped on the A40 in Abergavenny.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "He has since been charged with possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A - cocaine - and appeared at Newport Magistrates’ Court this morning.
"He was remanded until his next court appearance on 19 April."
