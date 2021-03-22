IT is hoped driving lessons and driving tests will soon be able to resume as Wales moves out of lockdown.

The Welsh Government have now said they hope to see tests and lessons return in April, providing the coronavirus situation continues to improve.

A spokesman said: "This is a difficult time for everyone, especially for business owners affected by the current restrictions.

"If the public health situation continues to improve, we will be able to carry on relaxing restrictions in a phased way, being careful not to undermine all the progress made by everyone in Wales to bring coronavirus cases under control.

"We hope driving lessons will be able to resume from April 12 and tests from April 22, in line with the DVSA’s roadmap.

"DVSA are discussing these plans with the sector."

The news comes after a group of almost 50 driving instructors held a demonstration in Newport last Friday, hoping to get a date for a return to teaching.

Starting at Newport Stadium, the group formed a convoy along the SDR to the M4 at junction 24 for Coldra.

They then followed the M4 to junction 28 for Tredegar Park, before returning along the SDR to Blaina Wharf, and heading to Friars Walk.

They had hoped to hold a large South Wales gathering in Cardiff, ending at the Senedd, but due to stay local rules, they opted for a local Newport demonstration.