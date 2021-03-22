TRANSPORT for Wales has been awarded £100,000 to enhance local biodiversity at and near its railway stations.
The money has been allocated by the Welsh Government through its Local Places for Nature scheme and also comes from the National Lottery Heritage Fund
TfW will introduce green features for up to 22 of its stations in areas where major enhancement works are taking place - including green walls, green roofs, planters, hanging baskets, trees and water butts.
Beehives, bird houses, bat boxes, bug hotels, hedgehog houses and ladybird houses will also be introduced to boost local biodiversity.
TfW will support local biodiversity projects in collaboration with five community partners within one mile of its railway stations.
The company will enhance biodiversity in Caerphilly, Newport and Monmouthshire in Gwent.
Gareth Morgan, Transport for Wales Safety and Sustainability Director, said: “We'll draw on the knowledge, skills and experiences of local community centres, schools, community led projects and groups representing protected characteristics, which will be key to our shared success.
"Once completed, these works will have a significant impact on local flora and fauna.
“This success highlights the benefits of collaborative working and I’m grateful to all teams involved, including our colleagues in Network Rail. Their input has contributed to our successful grant application which will benefit local communities.”