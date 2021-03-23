AN ARMED robber who carried out a terrifying raid with an axe at a convenience store and post office is starting a long jail sentence.
A manhunt was launched by Gwent Police after Robert Dorrington tried to hold up the Lifestyle shop in Newport’s Pentonville.
Detectives released CCTV images during a media appeal to catch the armed robber.
A firearms unit was scrambled to the scene and a police dog section searched the area for Dorrington.
Roger Griffiths, prosecuting, said the 50-year-old defendant threatened a shop worker with an axe while demanding cash from the till.
Cardiff Crown Court heard how the brave victim pushed Dorrington back and she refused to hand over any money.
He left empty-handed, Mr Griffiths added.
The member of staff was left shaken but unharmed following the dramatic incident.
The defendant was wearing over his hands distinctive blue socks with horizontal stripes.
Dorrington, of Fforest Glade, Newport, pleaded guilty to attempted robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.
The offences were committed at around 7am on the morning of Wednesday January 20 this year.
The defendant also admitted the theft of Thatchers Cider and food from the store and failing to provide a specimen.
These offences put Dorrington in breach of a nine-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, for stealing fuel from petrol stations 23 times during a four-month crime spree in 2018.
He was jailed for a total of 45 months by the judge, Recorder Greg Bull QC.