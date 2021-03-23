A 73-YEAR-OLD pensioner was handed a suspended prison sentence after he left a man with serious injuries following a baseball attack.
Barrie Jones carried out the assault against victim Christopher Doidge on Mendalgief Road in the Pill area of Newport.
The city’s magistrates’ court heard how he caused him “serious injuries” following the attack on September 10 last year.
Jones, of Mendalgief Road, pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
The defendant was jailed for 18 weeks, suspended for 12 months.
The sentence was suspended “due to the defendant's age and previous clean character”.
Jones must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, pay Mr Doidge £300 compensation and £85 costs.
The court ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the baseball bat.