A NATIONAL coronavirus commemorative event will be held this evening.

It is intended to people across Wales together to pay their respects to those who have lost their lives to the virus, and to express sympathy to those who are grieving loved ones, as Wales marks the one-year anniversary of the start of lockdown.

It will be a chance to reflect on how the pandemic has had a profound impact on every community in Wales and to celebrate too, how people in those communities have sustained each other.

First Minister Mark Drakeford will be among those taking part in the event at 5.15pm.

The occasion will also be an opportunity to again express thanks to health workers and carers, who have done so much to care for those who have been ill, and those who have lost their lives.

Ifor ap Glyn, the National Poet of Wales, will read a poem written especially for the Commemoration - and the Morriston Hospital Emergency Department Choir hase recorded a special performance for the event.

First Minister Mr Drakeford will also take part in a minute’s silence at midday, to remember those who have died over the last year.

Mr Drakeford said: “Over the last 12 months, the pandemic has turned all our lives upside down.

“Too many families have lost loved ones and close friends and so many people haven’t had a chance to say goodbye because of all the changes coronavirus has meant to our lives.

“It’s really important we have an opportunity to come together to reflect on the last year and to unite to support each other through this tough time.”

The National Coronavirus Commemorative Event will presented by Huw Edwards and broadcast at 5:15pm on BBC One Wales and S4C.