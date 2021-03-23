A YEAR ago, Dawn Derraven and Tara Holloway had no clue of each other’s existence - until the coronavirus pandemic brought them together.

Ms Derraven put a post on the Risca community Facebook group for people who would like to help to run small errands like shopping for the elderly neighbours in their streets as the coronavirus pandemic tightened its grip.

Ms Holloway was the first to reply and the pair’s enthusiasm - along with that of the community as a whole - led to the birth of Risca Covid-19 Volunteers.

The group, with around 200 volunteers, is now a registered charity and has spent the past year helping the community deal with the pandemic, as well as spotting gaps in support and providing the support needed.

It is an example of the type of community group that has sprung up across Gwent and further afield, to help the vulnerable and make lockdown bearable.

Dawn Derraven (L) and Tara Holloway (R) of Risca Covid19 Volunteers with some of the Admiral sponsored free papers to be included into their food boxes.

The group runs a ‘tin on a wall’ campaign to supplement its emergency food bank, the Risca Food Bank, and other foodbanks and charities in need across South Wales. Collections average around two tonnes of food each time.

One of the Risca Covid19 volunteers on a prescription run

Volunteers make around 170 kindness calls a week and do small errands including shopping and prescription runs (above).

Ms Holloway said: “We need to say a massive thank you to everyone who has helped. Our volunteers, people who have helped financially, who have given gifts and donations, and people who have given us time.

“We are humbled, grateful and honoured to be part of this. The biggest thank you goes to Risca. Everyone should be really proud of how they have helped. Community spirit here is like no other. It takes my breath away. It is encouraging how this has grown and we feel so blessed to be a part of it.”

With lockdown beginning to ease and life set to return to some form of normality, groups like Risca CV19 Volunteers are beginning to look ahead, while continuing to support their communities.

And with the continued success of the food bank, a successful school uniform shop, and the group’s Integrated Wellbeing Network, work is set to continue beyond the pandemic.

“We’ve just bought a van with a grant from Caerphilly County Borough Council to be able to take our VIPs out - when the restrictions allow for this,” said Ms Holloway. We want to start by taking them for walks around the park to help get their mobility back and it would be nice getting them socialising in safe, outdoor environments.

A banner of support for the Risca Covid19 volunteers

“It will also mean we can pick them up to bring them to our social days in the hall once they are able to resume. For some of them, the thought of getting into a taxi with someone they don’t know could be daunting.”

Before the latest lockdown, the group hosted events including knit and natter groups. “They loved them and can’t wait for them to start back up again.”

More is planned, including sessions to help the elderly get online, and to learn to use their own devices, and teach them how to do shopping and pay bills online, and call friends and family using video call software among other things. Or they will be able to go to the charity’s hub and use its facilities, with help at hand.

The many volunteers from Risca

Many of the volunteers

The plan is to become a community hub, with space for Barnados, benefits advice, hot desks for remote workers, a media suite, meeting room, and events.

There is also a plan for a community bike hub with Renew Wales and Cycle Training Wales, with the latter providing training for volunteers to be able to lead bike rides and provide repairs.

The aim is to provide affordable bikes and repairs to the community to help with improving physical and mental health.

To find out more about the services offered by Risca Covid-19 Volunteers, visit http://www.rcvuk.org/ or call 01633 848899.