A plan to create a Medi Park – a high tech health and life sciences hub – near the Grange University Hospital, could get a £250,000 boost.
Torfaen County Borough Council and Aneurin Bevan University Health Board had already agreed to put a plan to Welsh Government to determine if it is worth pursuing.
Now the council will decide this week whether to fund £250,000 from reserves to create the plan for the Grange University Hospital Medi Park.
The park would include a new office, research and development, and high-quality production space close to the hospital.
More than 140 jobs could be created if the project was to go ahead.
The main aim of the project is to develop links between such businesses – including the likes of medical and biomedical technology, and pharmaceuticals – and the NHS in Wales, alongside quality job and business opportunities.
The project also benefits from a masterplan, which has been named the Llanfrechfa Grange Campus, to ensure the Medi Park could be developed while protecting the land for future health and residential developments near the hospital.
In February this year, the Medi Park’s steering board met in February 2021 and recommended to progress to the outline business case.
This will prepare the information for an outline planning application. The business case stage will cost around £827,000.
Alongside the requested £250,000 to go towards the business case from Torfaen council, the Welsh Government have been asked to contribute £377,000 and the health board £200,000.
A decision will be made on the council’s share on Thursday (March 25).