TODAY, March 23, marks one year since we were plunged into the first national lockdown.
And it has been chosen as the National Day of Reflection when people across the UK can remember those who have died over the past year and those who have been at the forefront of fighting the pandemic.
How are you marking this day? Have you put a yellow ribbon round a tree in your garden or decorated your windows with something yellow? Will you be observing the minute's silence at noon?
We would love to see your pictures and hear why you are marking this day.
Just fill in this quick and easy Q&A to send us your pictures.
Are you celebrating the National Day of Reflection today?
"Send us your pictures of your window display or other memorials you spot"
We asked for your responses - this is what you sent.
Why are you marking this day?
We lost a loved one and lots of other people lost loved ones too. It is a lovely and needed idea to stop and think about them all today.
National Day of Reflection 2021 picture
Why are you marking this day?
I lost my dad to covid 19 on the 24th of January. Life will never be the same again.
National Day of Reflection 2021 picture
Why are you marking this day?
We have been touched by grief.
National Day of Reflection 2021 picture