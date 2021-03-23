TWO public meetings have been arranged for residents to have their say on two of the proposed sites in Torfaen council's Replacement Local Development Plan (RLDP).
The online meetings will focus on residents' concerns for the proposed sites at Craig y Felin and Llanfrechfa.
More than 1,300 residents have signed a petition calling for the proposed at Craig y Felin development to be scrapped, and around 900 residents have signed a petition against the Llanfrechfa proposals.
READ MORE:
- Funding sought to develop Gwent health and technology park business case.
- Coronavirus: A lockdown anniversary look back at a tumultuous 12 months.
- Pride of Gwent: Making a difference to wildlife, one box at a time.
Previously, the deadline for responses to the consultation on the RLDP - available at getinvolved.torfaen.gov.uk - was Friday, March 26, however, this has now been pushed back until April 30 to allow more time for responses after these meetings.
In the meetings, council staff will explain the plans, and answer questions residents may have.
They will be held on:
- Craig y Felin: 6pm - 7.30pm, Tuesday, March 23
- Llanfrechfa: 6pm - 7.30pm, Thursday, March 25
Due to the current coronavirus restrictions, the meetings will be held on Microsoft Teams.
You do not need Teams to join. The council will email a link before the meeting which will allow you to participate via your web browser. To get the details for joining, email ldp@torfaen.gov.uk.
You can send questions in ahead of the event, if you prefer, to the same email address.