THE Welsh Government is making £1.5 million available to returning officers to ensure polling stations can be made covid-secure for the Senedd elections on May 6.

The additional funding is being provided to cover extra staff aswell as equipmentto ensure the protection of staff and public health.

Voters attending polling stations will see many of the protective measures they are already now familiar with in other settings. Hand sanitiser will be available, and screens, and social distance markings and protective barriers will be used.

All voters and staff will be required to wear a face covering (unless exempt), while social distancing will be in place inside and outside polling stations. While voters will be encouraged to bring their own pen or pencil to mark their ballot papers, fresh clean pencils will still be available.

Minister for housing and local government, Julie James said:

“The Welsh Government recognises the challenges of running an election during the current pandemic.

“The additional £1.5 million in funding we’re making available will help ensure polling stations are covid-secure for both staff and voters. This includes funding for personal protective equipment, social distancing aides, cleaning materials, and additional staff to manage polling stations.”

The minister added: “We are all aware how difficult it has been to continue with essential local authority services over the past year.

"Electoral administrators and returning officers are no exception to this and have been working tirelessly in a challenging and ever-changing environment to prepare for these elections and maintain public confidence in our democracy. I am very grateful to them for their endeavours.”

Anyone who is shielding, or who would for any reason prefer not to attend a polling station, can apply for a postal or proxy vote in advance of the elections. Details on how to apply for a postal or proxy vote can be found on the Electoral Commission website.

Anyone who has tested positive for coronavirus, or who is displaying symptoms, musty self-isolate. The Welsh Government has put in place new rules to allow for emergency proxy voting leading up to polling day, and until 5pm on the day itself.

This means people who are self-isolating can still have their say in the elections without having to leave their home.