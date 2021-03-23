SINGER Charlotte Church has reportedly splashed out more than £1 million on a 15th century seven-bed Radnorshire mansion previously owned by Mid Wales fashion icon Laura Ashley.

Rhydoldog House, just outside Rhayader, which was sold by the Ashley family in 2009 and has its own helicopter landing area, has reportedly been bought by Ms Church for £1.5 million.

The 35-year-old former childhood classical singer, who branched out into pop music in 2005 and has sold more than 10 million records worldwide, is believed to have commissioned legal searches on the beautiful Elan Valley property, with the property now reportedly sold subject to contract. Estate agents McCartneys say the 500-year-old property is ‘under offer’ on their website.

It was initially on the market for £1.8 million and Ms Church, who has two children with ex-Wales rugby star Gavin Henson, is said to have made her offer after the price was dropped by the owners.

Rhayader Town Council revealed they were inundated with enquiries about the possibility of the Cardiff native buying the local property. So much so that they issued their own statement and asked members of the public to refrain from making any further requests.

“Rhayader Town Council have received numerous calls this morning to confirm whether Charlotte Church has acquired Rhydoldog Farm, one of the fantastic properties situated within our constituency,” said a town council statement.

“We are unable to confirm this, but if it is true, we can only welcome Charlotte and her family to Rhayader and Cwmdauddwr. She will be welcomed with open arms into our fantastic community, as are others who move to this exceptional part of the world.”

Rhydoldog House was originally bought by the late fashion designer Ms Ashley – who died in 1985 – and her husband Sir Bernard in 1973, as the couple wanted to raise their family and be near to their fledgling business in Carno.

Ms Ashley had opened the company's first shop in Machynlleth in 1960. Rhydoldog House would accommodate high-level company board meetings as well as some of Wales' most lavish parties.

At the height of the couple and company’s success, the house would also be used as the backdrop for the fashion brand's iconic photo shoots of clothing ranges.

The surrounding grounds were even said to have inspired the designer's famed floral prints that continue to this day.

Set in the stunning Elan Valley, the 49-acre property is described on the McCartneys website as having six bedrooms and a separate apartment, as well as a large range of traditional outbuildings.

Since its sale by the Ashley family in 2009 Rhydolodog House has undergone extensive renovation.

You can view the restoration video by clicking on the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5gT0ljX98Ro&feature=youtu.be.