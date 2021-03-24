A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

CLARE LOUISE HUSSAIN, 46, of Tudor Crescent, Rogerstone, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after she admitted drug driving with cocaine derivative benzoylecgonine and cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in her blood.

She was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MARK YATES, 28, of Penny Crescent, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

EMMA JOANNE WHEELER, 24, of Durham Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £470 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 71mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 between Junction 27 and Junction 26 eastbound.

Her licence was endorsed with six points.

MARK JAMES WIGMORE, 42, of Badminton Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,144 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 62mph in a 40mph zone on the M4 between Junction 27 and Junction 26 eastbound.

His licence was endorsed with four points.

OLIVER HERBERT, 18, of Liberty Grove, Newport, was banned from driving for three months after he pleaded guilty to taking a Vauxhall Corsa without consent, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

He was ordered to pay £525 in fines, costs and a surcharge

MARIO KRENEK, 21, of Corporation Road, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted assaulting a police officer.

He was ordered to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work and pay £255 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

DANIEL BAN, 21, of Hoskins Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

His licence was endorsed with six points.

TEODOR RISTA, 42, of Chepstow Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £784 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 52mph in a 40mph zone on the M4 between Junction 27 and Junction 26 eastbound.

His licence was endorsed with six points.

LEE JOHN CHRISTOPHER HARRIS, 32, of Balfe Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

His licence was endorsed with six points.

SPINOCHE ALEXANDRU VLAD, 30, of Cwm Dylan Close, Bassaleg, Newport, was ordered to pay £784 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

His licence was endorsed with six points.