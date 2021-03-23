A FORMER director of a Gwent company has been cleared of fraud and theft.
Peter Maynard Roberts, 64, was cleared of the two charges relating to Cwmbran toilet manufacturer Phenolic Limited.
He was accused of committing the alleged offences between October 2016 and October 2018.
Roger Griffiths, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court: “There is no prospect of conviction.”
Judge Michael Fitton QC found Mr Roberts, of Nethercott Lane, Lydeard St Lawrence, Taunton, Somerset, not guilty of the charges.
The defendant, who was represented by Will Douglas-Jones, was not present in court after his attendance was excused.
Phenolic Ltd, which traded as Precision Custom Composites, went into administration with the loss of 46 jobs in May 2019.
The company was based at Llantarnam Industrial Park and made toilet cubicles for trains.
According to Companies House records, Mr Roberts was an accountant for the firm.