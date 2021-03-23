A BMW driver who was clocked speeding at 126mph in a 70mph zone on the M4 in Newport has been banned for six months.
Lukas John Paul Lai, 31, of Ael y Bryn, Llanedeyrn, Cardiff, caught travelling over the speed limit on August 4, 2020, between Junction 23 to Junction 24.
He was at the wheel of a BMW 320i, Newport Magistrates’ Court was told.
Lai was also ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.
