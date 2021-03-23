A BMW driver who was clocked speeding at 126mph in a 70mph zone on the M4 in Newport has been banned for six months.

Lukas John Paul Lai, 31, of Ael y Bryn, Llanedeyrn, Cardiff, caught travelling over the speed limit on August 4, 2020, between Junction 23 to Junction 24.

Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox

He was at the wheel of a BMW 320i, Newport Magistrates’ Court was told.

READ MORE

Lai was also ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.