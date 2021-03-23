A DRUG dealer suspected of selling cannabis to a 13-year-old boy has avoided going straight into a young offender institution.

Jake Sweet sent out text bombs to prospective clients offering “fast drops” of his merchandise anywhere in Newport.

The 20-year-old defendant was caught after police arrested a 13-year-old boy for possession of cannabis with a £10 bag of the drug.

Analysis of the child’s mobile phone provided a link to him.

Steven Donoghue, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court how Sweet sent text bombs to potential customers.

“In the commercial world, they would be adverts,” he said.

“There were also 40 text messages which had been sent since October 26, 2019 and May 5, 2020.

“The types of messages were things like: ‘Raw type. Best one about. Bone dry. Drops anywhere. Ring or text. Fast drops.’

“He was sending out adverts for various strains of cannabis.”

The prosecution claimed the defendant knew he had supplied a 13-year-old boy or someone of around that age.

Sweet, of Crouch Close, Bettws, Newport, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of a class B drug.

He had no previous convictions recorded against him.

Ben Waters, mitigating, said: “The defendant wasn’t aware he had supplied to a 13-year-old.”

His barrister told the court his client had built up a drug debt over his cannabis misuse.

Mr Waters added: “He’s a man of previous clean character who has the support of his family.

“The defendant has been assessed as posing a low risk of reoffending.”

The judge, Recorder Sean Bradley, said Sweet’s offending crossed the custody threshold but was able to suspend the sentence.

He told the defendant he thought he was capable of being rehabilitated.

Sweet was sent to a young offender institution for six months, suspended for 18 months.

He was ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work and complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The defendant will also have to pay £185 towards prosecution costs and a £122 victim surcharge.