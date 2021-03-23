SIX men were remanded in custody after they appeared in Newport Magistrates’ Court charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine.
The defendants are:
- Sion Connor, 37, of Morris Street, Newport
- Lewis Thomas, 32, of Abergavenny Road, Gilwern, Monmouthshire
- Lester Bromley, 50, of Frost Road, Beaufort, Ebbw Vale
- Alexander Michael Booth, 35, of Pen Y Bryn, Penyrheol, Caerphilly
- Saleh Ahmed, 38, of Woodbridge Road, Barking, London
- Sabid Uddin, 40, of Limetree Close, Wayfield, Chatham, Medway, Kent
It is claimed they committed the alleged offences between May 20, 2020 and March 19, 2021.
Ahmed has also been charged with possession of cocaine with intent to supply.
The defendants are due to appear before Newport Crown Court on April 19.
