A TEENAGER was told he is likely going straight into a young offender institution when he is sentenced for trafficking cocaine.
Tommy Stanton, 19, of Hawthorne Avenue, Newport, was given the warning by a judge at Cardiff Crown Court.
The defendant has pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to supply.
He has also admitted possession of amphetamine and ketamine.
The offences took place on May 3, 2020.
Ben Waters, representing Stanton, asked for sentence to be adjourned so a report could be prepared into his client.
Recorder Greg Bull QC put the case back to April 13.
He said to the defendant: “You are looking at the probability of a custodial sentence.”
The defendant, who was granted conditional bail, is facing a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing later in the year.
The prosecution was represented by Claire Pickthall.