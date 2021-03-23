This week marks the first anniversary of the national coronavirus lockdown. It is a time for us to reflect and remember all those who have lost their lives to this terrible pandemic – and sadly continue to do so.

Our thoughts are very much with the families who have been torn apart by this deadly virus, so last night we illuminated key buildings across the county borough in an act of remembrance.

So many of you have experienced heartache, loss and disruption throughout the past 12 months, but there has also been so much strength, positivity and community spirit.

You have all done so much to tackle the spread of this global pandemic. You have shown amazing resilience by following the rules and observing the difficult restrictions, which continue to save lives and protect our NHS.

I want to extend my sincere thanks to each and every one of you for doing all you can to keep our community safe. This will be remembered as a dark period in our history, but I hope that you will also look back and feel proud of the significant role you have played and the difference your personal sacrifices have made to protect our people and place.

As we start to see a light at the end of the tunnel, I would urge everyone to keep doing their bit and build on the positive community spirit that will hopefully be a lasting positive legacy of this pandemic.

Thank you.