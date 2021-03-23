HALF of adults are putting themselves and their family at risk of serious illness, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) has warned.

Adults are ignoring use-by dates on food items and opting for the “smell test”, new research has found.

Three quarters (76 per cent) have knowingly eaten food past its safe time limit and 37 per cent admit to cooking food for other people that is past its use-by date.

According to the poll, 50 per cent of adults in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, cannot identify the correct definition for a use-by date: that is, that food can be eaten until the use-by date, but not safely after. This is in contrast to the best before date, which is about quality, and food eaten past this date might not taste as good.

The poll revealed 77 per cent of people decide whether food is safe to eat by smelling it, which rises to 80 per cent of women compared to 73 per cent of men.

A quarter of men (26 per cent) have sniffed cooked chicken past its use-by date and eaten it based on the smell.

FSA chief scientific adviser Professor Robin May said: “These findings are worrying. They indicate that people are often confused about food dates, potentially putting themselves and others at risk of illness.

“A use-by date on food is there for a reason. It is about safety.

“After the use-by date you should not cook, freeze or eat the food, even if it smells or looks okay. It’s really not possible to tell whether food is safe to eat by smelling or tasting it. We would like everyone to take the use-by dates on their food seriously.”

He added: “It’s great that consumers are trying to minimise food waste, but there are lots of ways to do that without gambling with your health, such as planning your meals ahead of time, checking what you have in the fridge that’s close to its use-by date and freezing food right up until the use-by date.”

A spokeswoman for the FSA said: “There are around 2.4 million cases of food poisoning each year and unfortunately around 180 people die each year.

“For a large proportion of cases of illness, it is very difficult to attribute the exact food that has caused the illness.

“We know a lot of cases of food poising arise from food prepared in the home, which emphasises how important it is to check dates on labels and follow good food hygiene practices when cooking for you or your family.

“Although the likelihood of becoming unwell due to of date food is relatively low, if you do get unwell it could be very serious and you could even be hospitalised.”

She warned food poisoning can be particularly dangerous if it is experienced by people in at-risk groups, such as elderly people, children, or those with an underlying health condition.

The research was carried out by Ipsos Mori who surveyed 2,132 adults in England, Wales and Northern Ireland in March.