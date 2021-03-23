TORFAEN Council has announced a director at Herefordshire council as its next chief executive.

Stephen Vickers will replace Alison Ward as Torfaen County Borough Council’s next chief executive. Ms Ward is retiring at the end of the month after 16 years in the role.

Mr Vickers, who currently works at Herefordshire council as director for adults and communities and adult social services will star the role on July 5.

Mr Vickers has also held senior roles in social care and safeguarding at Leicestershire County Council and Leicester City Council.

MORE NEWS:

Prior to qualifying in social care and working in local government, Mr Vickers trained as an engineer before taking on director roles in the hospitality, retail and consultancy industries.

Speaking about the new role, Mr Vickers said he relished the new challenge.

He said: “I was drawn into local government due to the care of my grandmother which was unfortunately so inadequate that it compelled me to embark on a new career in social care.

“I went back to university aged 29 to study and gain my degree in social work.

“Specialising in mental health, mental capacity and safeguarding as a social worker, I quickly moved into management roles and have been a director of adults and communities in Herefordshire for the last three years.

“I grew up on a large council estate in one of the most deprived areas of Leicester and believe that anyone can reach their potential with determination, a goal and the right support, and we all deserve the opportunity.

“I’m looking forward to playing my part in making Torfaen a place where children are inspired to achieve, where people can gain new skills to improve or change their lives for the better and to build new relationships with communities.”

The leader of the council, Cllr Anthony Hunt, said: “I look forward to Stephen joining our team, and to working alongside him to serve the residents of Torfaen.

“I’m proud of the way our community and our local services have responded to the immense challenges of the past year.

“Our staff in Torfaen have gone above and beyond the call of duty, and that is testament to the culture in our organisation – we work together as a team. Similarly, volunteers in our communities have been real heroes, helping out those in need at a difficult time.

“So the foundations are there. We now need to harness that potential to recover and build for the future, and a happier, healthier, more resilient, sustainable and prosperous Torfaen. Alongside other colleagues, I’m confident Stephen will play an integral part in that journey.”