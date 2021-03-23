A FAMILY has paid tribute to a man who died after a crash earlier this month.

Mark Rowley, 31, from Penygarn, was involved in a three-car crash on the B4269 near Abergavenny, between Llanellen and Llanfoist, at around 5.30pm on Wednesday, March 10.

He was taken to the University of Wales Hospital in Cardiff, where he later died.

His family, who are receiving specialist support from officers, release the following tribute: “Mark was a wonderful man. He was an amazing father, son, fiancé, brother, uncle, and friend to many, who was tragically taken too soon.

“We have two loving sons; one has been taken away too soon, but his life and legacy will continue to live on through his children and big brother.

MORE NEWS:

“Losing our boy in such harrowing circumstances has destroyed our family. Mum, dad and Scott will take care of Kirsty and the children for you. As your mum, I made you a promise my boy that I will not let your death be in vain.

“To have lost Mark is heartbreaking – it has come as such a shock to us all. His life was far too brief.

“I will miss my brother who I was blessed enough to call my best friend and drinking buddy. He had the biggest heart while being the life and soul of the party. Until we meet again bro.

“Mark may be in heaven now, but he is looking down at us with a big smile on his face, pint in his hand and saying ‘move forward, make the best of life, cherish the memories – and I’ll see you all soon. Love you’.”

His fiancé described him as her ‘soul mate’ and ‘inspiration’, adding: “My steadfast rock that helped me and our children through thick and thin.

“Mark supported and loved us all and will love him forever.”

Mr Rowley's family has expressed thanks to all those who have given their support, compassion, and love. This includes PC Cozens, PC Pimm, Justine, Abergavenny fire crew from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, UHW staff and the residents who helped on the day.

Gwent Police is appealing for information about the collision, which involved a silver Ford Transit van, a black Fiat Punto and a grey Jaguar X-type.

A 52-year-old man from Llanfoist has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless/dangerous driving. He has been released under investigation.

Gwent Police asking any motorists who were using the road around this time to check any dashcam footage for information that could assist officers with their enquiries.

Anybody who may have CCTV footage or information relating to this incident is asked to call 101, quoting log references: 2100084801 or 318 10/03/21. Alternatively contact Gwent Police via Facebook or Twitter – or report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.