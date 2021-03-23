THERE will be closures on some of Gwent's busiest roads this week.
The M4 will be closed around Newport, and there will also be closures at various points along the A4042.
Overnight closures will hit both roads this week.
These are the closures to plan ahead for:
M4 eastbound, junction 28-24: The eastbound carriageway of the M4 will be subject to overnight closures throughout the week around Newport. The road will be closed each evening between junction 28 for Tredegar Park and junction 24 for Coldra. The nightly closures will begin this evening at 8pm. It will reopen at 6am the following the morning. The overnight closures will remain in place until Friday morning.
A4042, both directions: Emergency work will close the A4042 in both directions between Little Mill and Abergavenny Hardwick roundabout this week. The disruption will only last one evening, starting at 8pm on Thursday, and ending at 6am on Friday.
A4042 southbound: The southbound carriageway of the A4042 will be closed overnight near New Inn. The road will be shut from 8pm on Friday until 6am on Saturday between New Inn and the A472 interchange. It will allow maintenance work to take place on the road.
