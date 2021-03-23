A FORMER day centre could be demolished to make way for eight homes in Newport.
A planning application has been lodged with Newport City Council to demolish the former Kensington Court Day Centre on Oaklands Road.
All of the eight homes will be four-bedroom town houses.
Three of these will be terrace houses and five will be detached homes.
Despite a parking requirement of three spaces for each house, the planning statement says that the applicant, Townscape Homes, has an agreement where the council will accept two for each home.
In 2019 an application was submitted for 10 homes on the site, but it was withdrawn after a recommendation for refusal.
In that application there were concerns over balconies invading privacy, difference in levels of the properties and a lack of information was provided.
A decision will be made on the application in the coming months by Newport council.