A POLICE officer is glad she was ‘in the right place at the right time’ after she helped safeguard a vulnerable woman.
Sgt Emily Ostler – who is deputy to the local policing inspector for Cardiff Bay and Penarth – was off-duty and on her way home last Wednesday afternoon when she spotted the woman on a bridge in the Gwent Police force area.
Although she had her five-year-old son and dog in the car at the time, Sgt Ostler stayed with the woman and talked to her for around half an hour.
She was soon joined by on-duty colleagues from Gwent Police and – with a member of the public also having offered help – the woman was able to be brought to safety.
Sgt Ostler said: “As a serving South Wales Police officer, I was just doing my job - albeit a little further out of my area and with my two tiny companions locked in my car close by.
“I’m glad I was in the right place at the right time.”
Cardiff and Vale of Glamorgan Chief Inspector Tony Williams added: “We’re all really proud of Emily.
“We’re so grateful that she was able to use her compassion, skills and courage to intervene and help ensure the woman was able to be brought to safety.”
Whatever you're going through, the Samaritans are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
Call 116 123 for free, or visit www.samaritans.org/wales/