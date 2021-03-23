SOCIAL media platform Twitter has reportedly crashed leaving thousands of users without connection.
According to Down Detector, reports of issues started at around 3pm on Tuesday afternoon.
The problems seem to be across a range of different devices.
Thirty-four per cent of issues have been reported on Android while website and iPhone users both account for 32 per cent of problems reported.
The issue seems to keep recurring with connection dropping before coming back again for users.
One user wrote: “I swear twitter keeps going down or is it just me?”
“Is twitter down or is it just me having problems,” asked another.
One user questioned their WiFi connection for the outage: “Is Twitter down or is it just my WiFi?”
The reason for the problems is still unknown and Newsquest have contacted Twitter for comment.