A MAN accused of killing a drug dealer who died after suffering a brain injury told detectives the two were “good friends”.

Conlan Dunnion is on trial with two other defendants accused of murdering Shafiul Islam, nicknamed ‘Chilly’, in the Shaftesbury area of Newport two years ago.

Dunnion, Euan Peters, and Perrie Dunwell deny murdering the 22-year-old in the city’s Tewkesbury Walk on November 14, 2019.

The prosecution claims the trio played different roles in the alleged killing of Mr Islam.

Newport Crown Court heard how he died at the city’s Royal Gwent Hospital six days after sustaining a "devastating brain injury".

A jury at Newport Crown Court heard how Dunnion was arrested on Sunday, November 17, 2019 on suspicion of attempted murder.

Transcripts of interviews with detectives were read to them by Timothy Evans, prosecuting, and DC Angela Smith from Gwent Police.

Dunnion told officers: “He’s a mate and a good friend.

“I’ve not known him long. I met him in town about two months ago. We sort of clicked.”

Dunnion added: “He’s quite quiet. I don’t think he gets into any drama.”

The defendant told the police officers he found out Chilly was badly injured and in intensive care the day before he was arrested.

On being asked how he felt when he discovered the news, Dunnion replied: “I was surprised, shocked, gutted, confused.”

The court heard how the defendant had spent the evening of the alleged murder with Mr Islam at his flat.

Dunnion said: “We tried to get girls over. He told me he was getting a girl over so I took the hint and left.”

On being asked if he had attacked Mr Islam or witnessed him being assaulted, he answered he had not.

He told the police Chilly was “fine” when he left and said goodbye to him.

Peters, 42, from Dros-y-Morfa, Rumney, Cardiff, has admitted conspiracy to rob Mr Islam.

Dunnion, 23, of Maesglas Avenue, Maesglas, Newport, and Perrie Dunwell, 33, of Cold Mill Road, Newport, have both pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to rob.

All three deny murder.

Lead prosecutor Mark Wyeth QC has claimed “enforcer” Peters used a Kopparberg cider bottle to repeatedly hit Mr Islam on November 14, 2019.

It is alleged Dunwell drove Peters to the scene and arranged for Dunnion to open the communal door so that a robbery could be carried out.

The trial before Mrs Justice Jefford continues.