A MAN is behind bars after burgling a Newport house and trying to flee from police.
Michael Conners, 47, from Cardiff, has been sentenced to four years in prison after he plead guilty to burglary, disqualified driving, and dangerous driving.
Officer in the case, Detective Constable Alistair Frame, said: "Conners burgled a house in the Rogerstone area before making off and becoming involved in a police pursuit. He was caught after abandoning the car and trying to run off.
"This burglary has had a traumatic effect on the victim, I’d like to thank them for their support and bravery throughout the investigation which has resulted in this successful prosecution."
The guidelines for sentences in the UK for burglary depend on the type of burglary.
If the case goes to Magistrates Court the person risks a maximum of a fine and/or six months in jail, regardless of whether the burglary was domestic or non-domestic.
For more serious cases, which go to Crown Court, there is a maximum of 10 years in prison for non-domestic burglary, or 14 years in for domestic burglary.
Aggravated burglary - when an offensive weapon is used - has a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.