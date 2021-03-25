The South Wales Argus Camera Club has more than 4,300 members and we regularly feature their pictures both in paper and online.

Today we meet Tracey Russell, 61, of Govilon, who is a self employed craft tutor/ market stall holder for my wool from the farm.

When and why did you take up photography?

When my first husband died at 43 in 2003 it was a way I could be on my own sometimes but make a journal of the things around me. I loved sharing my pictures with others. Then my dad died in 2006 and again going out and photographing things kept my mind busy and with therapy it helps so much. I love to share the photos I take with others.

Stocking up for the winter weather

Why do you love taking pictures?

It captures that moment, sometimes it could be something you won't see again. To me it tells a story and I like to keep the photograph as natural as possible. I want to paint some of the photos. My father was an artist and I've not painted since he died but I look at the photos and it makes me want to do it now.

Where is your favourite place to take pictures and why?

In our garden and the woods. We live on a farm on the Blorenge. We have sheep, chickens and goats and two lovely dogs. We have ancient woodland. I feel a relaxing mystical feeling when I'm around the garden and woods, the wildlife and the scenery.

What equipment do you use?

My mum bought me a Nikon d7500 for my 60th. Before that I had a Nikon d50 and d90 which I've now passed on to my daughter-in-law. I try and keep the picture as natural as possible and not over work in a photo editing programme. I have an iMac computer and I'm thinking of buying Adobe elements.

Always one to be different

What is the favourite picture you have taken and why?

A photo of the sheep and my wool. It's showed the process of what we've worked hard to achieve here and keeping traditions alive.

Why did you join the SWACC?

I like seeing the photos of others and I like to share mine for people who maybe can't get out to some of the places where I live. Life's about seizing the moment, capture it and sharing. It's a friendly group too.

If you could photograph anyone or any place who/what would it be and why?

The northern lights, it's something that's magical and mysterious.

A beautiful morning

What advice would you give anyone who wants to get into photography?

See if you can borrow a camera before you buy, and start with a basic and learn about what you capture is what you see.