THE final arrangements for how GCSE, AS and A-level grades will be assessed this summer has been revealed.

The update, from Qualification Wales, gives an overview of how the assessment of grades this summer will be overseen so students and parents can have confidence in the validity of the results.

All exams in Wales have been cancelled this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic, with students instead being given grades assessed by their teachers.

All schools and colleges will be expected to submit a rationale to explain their results, and WJEC - the examination board formerly known as the Welsh Joint Education Committee - will identify those where further discussion is required.

Although WJEC will not change results, which will be decided by the schools and colleges, the organisation may ask centres to revisit their decisions if the pattern of results is not justified by the rationale they provided.

Philip Blaker, chief executive of Qualifications Wales, said: "As outlined in the Minister for Education’s policy direction, the grade profiles of schools and colleges will be reviewed, and any atypical grade profiles discussed with the schools and colleges.

"The intention is that this provides confidence that there is a final step to safeguard the credibility of results through professional dialogue.

"This builds on other parts of the quality assurance arrangements that seek to establish consistency in the approaches taken by schools and colleges across Wales in summer 2021.

"It also reflects feedback from school and college leaders who expected a similar process last year and welcomed this opportunity to explain their professional judgement."

An announcement was also made on the summer 2022 exams.

Assessment requirements will be adapted for learners studying GCSE, AS and A level exams next year.

This is in recognition of the disruption to learning for students caused by the pandemic.

WJEC will consult with teachers and lecturers in April and will then publish details of the adaptations.

Mr Blaker added: “The announcement today is intended to provide reassurance to teachers and lecturers, and learners currently in Years 10 and 12.

“Whilst there continues to be uncertainty around the trajectory of the pandemic, we are acutely aware that schools and colleges need to plan for their learners – the decision to adapt qualifications means that they can be clear on what needs to be covered by learners as they return to school or college.

“We remain hopeful that examinations can go ahead next summer on these adapted qualifications, but we will monitor the evolving situation and have alternative plans for assessment ready to be implemented if there are significant periods of disruption.”