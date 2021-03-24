AN EBBW Vale woman has said she has become so concerned about the state of the cemetery where her mother is buried that she has asked elderly relatives not to visit the grave.

Sandra Davies believes the drainage at Ebbw Vale Cemetery has become so ineffective that the site is now dangerous.

She said: "When you go through the flower garden, I am walking through muck and it is dragging it to other places.

"It is atrocious up there.

"I approached the council about it and nothing has been done. This has been a problem right through the winter going back to last year."

Ms Davies said she was concerned about the safety of other people using the site, and as a result has

And as a result asked elderly relatives not to attend her mother's grave without her company in case they fell.

She added: "Monday was the anniversary of my mum's death so I took my 80-year-old aunt up there.

"I won't let her go up on her own because it is dangerous.

"You start to question whether you did the right thing burying her there.

"It is not acceptable. It is breaking my heart."

Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council said site surveys had been undertaken to prioritise work, but that the pandemic had meant delays to the planned work.

A spokesman said: “Over the past two years’ rainfall levels and the high volume of rainfall in short periods experienced across the country has resulted in flooding in several areas of our community.

"Unfortunately, our cemeteries have also been impacted by these issues with the volume being such that often the existing drainage systems reach capacity resulting in surface water run-off.

"This is further exaggerated by the nature and topography of cemeteries including the cremated remains section at Ebbw Vale.

"However, in order to try and redress such issues the Council has recently approved funding to undertake some cemetery infrastructure improvement works, including improving drainage systems in all our cemeteries.

"Additionally, we have undertaken site surveys to identify and prioritise the works required.

"Unfortunately, the impact of Covid-19 has meant some delays in this work, which has also been hampered by inclement weather experienced during the winter period.

"The work required is better undertaken during periods of dry weather in order to reduce the impact on ground conditions that could become churned up by plant and equipment.”