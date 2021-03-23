RESIDENTS in Newport have launched a petition over a ‘bonkers’ plan for a women’s rehabilitation centre in the Gaer.

So far, the petition objecting to the Ministry of Justice proposal for Willow House at Stow Park Circle has received 66 signatures.

Residents in the surrounding area were notified of a change of use application for the site to a rehabilitation centre via letter.

The letter says the centre will “keep Welsh women close to home while providing intense rehabilitative support as part of a community sentence”.

It says: “It will provide safe, secure, homely environment with shared communal spaces and accommodation suitable for mothers with dependent children, providing an opportunity for women to access a wide range of support within their local community to rebuild their lives.

“Hosting a women’s rehabilitation centre is an opportunity for Welsh local communities to help vulnerable women stay closer to those who love and support them whilst making positive changes in their lives.”

The petition, which was launched three days ago by Vince Marenghi, says “Gaer residents do not want an intensive rehabilitation centre for women who are serving a community sentence placed in the heart of our Gaer community”.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Mr Marenghi - who is standing in May's Senedd Election as an Independent candidate - said: “Whoever even considered placing an open prison in this location is simply bonkers as this would only add further psychological harm to women who are already experiencing mental health issues, not rehabilitate them in any form.”

Mr Marenghi believes there are suitable alternative buildings away from residential areas.

He said: “We all want what’s best for the women offenders especially those suffering from mental health issues sustained from violent abuse and most importantly, to keep them here in Wales.”

The petition is available here.

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “The centre will help tackle the causes of low-level offenders’ behaviour, reduce reoffending and ultimately keep the public safe.

“We are engaging with local authorities and communities before we make a decision on the site location and no formal planning applications have been submitted.”