THREE bikes have been stolen from a charity for children in need.
Mike Jones, who also goes by the name Puffa Jones and is a 2020 community champion, runs the FreeBikes4Kids project which operates in and around Newport and involved fixing and recycling unwanted bikes to donate to children and key workers.
Mr Jones was devastated this morning to discover that three ready to donate adult bikes – two Carreras and a B’twin without a seat post and seat – were stolen from a storage unit in Pillgwenlly, Newport.
The storage unit is owned by local businessman, Matt Stanton, who allows FreeBikes4Kids to use the space free of charge.
Sharing his dismay on social media Mr Jones wrote: “Sadly the Freebikes4kids cycle storage unit in Newport was broken into last night.
“These bikes were to be gifted for free to children in need; we’re lucky they didn’t take more.
“I am sorry for the damage to Matt’s property – he offered the project this space free of charge because he is a community minded person. He doesn’t deserve this!”
Along with stealing from charity the people responsible caused 'hundreds of pounds' in damage according to Mr Stanton.
Mr Stanton said: “It’s so horrible – I go around collecting the bikes and these people go and break in, cause hundreds of pounds in damage, then ride off again.
“I give this storage to charity, free of charge, to help them. Yet some people come and cause damage, take away bikes, and go through everything else.
“It’s a violation. I’m worried hoping they won’t return.”
Gwent Police have been contacted for details.
